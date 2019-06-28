Minnesota diocese settles abuse claims for $34 mln to exit bankruptcy

Minnesota’s Roman Catholic Diocese of New Ulm has reached a $34 million settlement over claims of sexual abuse by its clergy that pushed it to seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy, paving the way for its financial reorganization.

The diocese in a statement on Wednesday said it will cover settlement payments with cash, contributions from its parishes and insurance payouts. Settlement payments will be administered through a trust to be established for the 93 individuals who had alleged abuse.

