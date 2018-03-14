Montana diocese wants Ch. 11 dismissed amid impasse with creditors

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Great Fall-Billings, Montana is seeking to have its nearly year-old bankruptcy dismissed, citing a “substantial distance” between itself and creditors claiming sex abuse by clergy in crafting a restructuring plan.

The diocese in court papers filed on Tuesday said attempts at mediation, one before its Chapter 11 petition and one after the case’s claims deadline, failed to resolve differences with creditors. The diocese said there is no point in taking on additional expenses to press on with the case when settlements can likely be reached outside of bankruptcy.

