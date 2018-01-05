FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Westlaw News
January 5, 2018 / 1:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Settlements with insurers pivotal for bankrupt Duluth diocese-lawyer

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The judge overseeing the bankruptcy of the Diocese of Duluth, Minnesota is expected to soon approve settlements between the Roman Catholic diocese and two of its insurers which will raise nearly $10 million, mostly for victims of clergy sex abuse, a lawyer for the diocese said on Wednesday.

The bulk of the money will come from a settlement with the Catholic Mutual Relief Society of America. It will set aside $8.95 million for victims in a reorganization of diocese’s finances.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lW1b5o

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.