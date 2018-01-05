Settlements with insurers pivotal for bankrupt Duluth diocese-lawyer

The judge overseeing the bankruptcy of the Diocese of Duluth, Minnesota is expected to soon approve settlements between the Roman Catholic diocese and two of its insurers which will raise nearly $10 million, mostly for victims of clergy sex abuse, a lawyer for the diocese said on Wednesday.

The bulk of the money will come from a settlement with the Catholic Mutual Relief Society of America. It will set aside $8.95 million for victims in a reorganization of diocese’s finances.

