Ditech back in bankruptcy, will pursue restructuring with sale option

Mortgage originator Ditech Holding Corp sought bankruptcy protection on Monday a year after emerging from a previous bankruptcy, saying it has a deal with senior creditors to slash more than $800 million of its $961 million in term loan debt after suffering a cash crunch and failing to find a buyer.

Ditech in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York said its term loan lenders will take ownership of a reorganized company under provisions of their restructuring support agreement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IaTHJh