Eagle Hospitality lender says bankruptcy may be too long, expensive

U.S.-based units of a Singaporean hotel real estate trust secured approval to access part of a $100 million loan to fund their Chapter 11 proceedings in Delaware, but may face a bumpy bankruptcy ahead with an existing lender saying the process may be too costly.

A lawyer for Bank of America, Jennifer Feldsher of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, said during a remote hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Chief Judge Christopher Sontchi in Wilmington, Delaware on Thursday that the bank is concerned the Eagle Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust units are embarking on a bankruptcy process that will take too long and puts creditor recoveries at risk. The debtors, which operate corporate, leisure and airport hotels across the U.S., are hoping to find a buyer in the coming year.

