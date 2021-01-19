Eagle Hospitality's U.S.-based units file for bankruptcy in Delaware

Units of a Singapore-based real estate trust for airport hotels have filed for bankruptcy in Delaware as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the hospitality industry.

The 27 U.S.-based units of Eagle Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust that filed for bankruptcy on Monday are represented by Paul Hastings. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi is overseeing the case. Eagle Hospitality Group, which is comprised of the REIT’s various subsidiaries, reported $509.9 million in debt as of Monday, according to court papers. Of that amount, $448.3 million is owed by the 27 debtors. Its consolidated assets as of Sept. 30 totaled $779 million.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3o09ryy