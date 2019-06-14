Creditors concerned EdgeMarc has weak hand in key claims dispute

Unsecured creditors of EdgeMarc Energy Holdings LLC sought a court order on Wednesday allowing them to investigate conflicting claims in litigation stemming from a pipeline explosion separate from the energy producer’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

A probe must be opened because the claims could materially affect EdgeMarc’s value as it tries sell some or all of its assets in August, the company’s official committee of unsecured creditors argued Wednesday in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WJKKxt