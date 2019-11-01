Westlaw News
November 1, 2019 / 11:01 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. trustee, EdgeMarc creditors at odds over Ch. 7 trustee election

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The U.S. trustee in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said it is not taking a stand on whether EdgeMarc Energy Holdings’ Chapter 11 case should be converted, but it is opposed to how the unsecured creditors’ committee has proposed organizing an election of a Chapter 7 trustee.

The trustee on Friday objected to a bid by the committee of unsecured creditors for an order blocking two major creditors from voting for a court-appointed trustee as part of converting the energy producer’s bankruptcy to a Chapter 7 liquidation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2N59gCJ

