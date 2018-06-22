Energy Future Holdings asks district court to dismiss appeal by asbestos claimants

Energy Future Holdings Corp, once Texas’ biggest power company, has asked the U.S. District Court of Delaware to dismiss an appeal filed by a group of asbestos personal injury claimants, calling it “moot” and an “improper attack.”

The appeal filed last month argued that EFH’s bankruptcy confirmation is unlawful because of its treatment of people who had asbestos exposure before the 2014 bankruptcy filing but had not filed a claim by Dec. 14, 2015 because they were not yet sick.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Kd5dDC