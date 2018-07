Elements Behavioral Health aims to shed bonus plans for 20 top employees overseeing its chain of centers for treating substance abuse, sexual addiction and mental health disorders, as it moves toward a sale of the company.

Elements Behavioral said on Friday in papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware that it no longer anticipates a buyer will take on its key employee incentive plans.

