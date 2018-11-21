U.S. trustee objects to releases in Elements Behavioral Ch. 11 plan

The liquidation plan of bankrupt addiction treatment chain Elements Behavioral Health should not be approved because its third-party releases are overly broad, the U.S. government’s bankruptcy watchdog said on Monday.

Acting U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara’s office in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said the “expansive” releases in the plan would shield parties even from claims stemming from illegal behavior, gross negligence, bad faith or fraud.

