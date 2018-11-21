Westlaw News
November 21, 2018 / 3:31 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

U.S. trustee objects to releases in Elements Behavioral Ch. 11 plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The liquidation plan of bankrupt addiction treatment chain Elements Behavioral Health should not be approved because its third-party releases are overly broad, the U.S. government’s bankruptcy watchdog said on Monday.

Acting U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara’s office in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said the “expansive” releases in the plan would shield parties even from claims stemming from illegal behavior, gross negligence, bad faith or fraud.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KnV2d4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.