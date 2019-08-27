IN BRIEF: SEC objects to releases in Emerge Energy's Ch. 11 plan

The prepackaged bankruptcy reorganization plan of Emerge Energy Services LP includes improper liability releases limiting public investors from pursuing claims stemming from events before the fracking sand supplier sought Chapter 11 protection, according to an objection to the plan filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who bought publicly traded limited-partnership units in Emerge will be able to pursue claims against the company for fraud, willful misconduct and gross negligence, but the plan limits third-party liability for the company’s fiduciaries for their conduct prior to its July 15 filing for Chapter 11 protection, the regulator said in papers in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware filed on Saturday.

