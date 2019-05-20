Setbacks with natural gas pushes Empire Generating into Ch. 11

Empire Generating Co LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday with an agreement in which alternative asset manager Black Diamond Capital Management will take ownership of the struggling New York power plant operator.

Black Diamond has a 55 percent stake in Empire Generating’s secured debt and will put in a credit bid, accepting equity in exchange for what it is owed, according to a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York by Garrick Venteicher, the power producer’s president and chief executive.

