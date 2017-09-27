FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Recovery rate for energy defaults rebounds from brutal 2015 - Moody's
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 27, 2017 / 11:20 PM / 22 days ago

Recovery rate for energy defaults rebounds from brutal 2015 - Moody's

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The recovery rate for creditors on defaulted debt of energy producers rose dramatically last year as investors grew more optimistic about energy assets and as the default rate for producers began a sharp fall, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

The credit rating agency said in a report on Wednesday that recovery rates last year posted a surprisingly strong and speedy rebound in light of “dismal” and “catastrophic” levels in 2015, a gloomy year for energy producers in which they suffered through the worst drop in oil prices in a generation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yI8h2g

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.