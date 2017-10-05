FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankruptcy judge to reconsider $275 mln breakup fee for NextEra
October 5, 2017 / 12:27 AM / in 16 days

Bankruptcy judge to reconsider $275 mln breakup fee for NextEra

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The judge overseeing the bankruptcy of Energy Future Holdings Corp will reconsider his order from last year approving a deal breakup fee worth $275 million, citing what he said was his “fundamental misapprehension of critical facts.”

Judge Christopher Sontchi of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said in an opinion on Tuesday that his decision approving the termination fee relating to the sale of Energy Future’s power lines business was a mistake.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fRBDXu

