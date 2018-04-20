FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2018 / 11:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Energy industry bankruptcies fewer but bigger - Haynes & Boone report

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

While the pace of bankruptcy filings by energy producers may be slowing, some fairly large companies in their ranks remain at risk of having to seek court protection from creditors, according to a report by the law firm Haynes & Boone.

Oil is trading at about $70 a barrel after plunging to below $30 in 2016 from more than $100 in 2014, a drop that pushed dozens of energy companies to file for bankruptcy to shed billions of dollars of debt.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HgZ7ld

