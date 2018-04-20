Energy industry bankruptcies fewer but bigger - Haynes & Boone report

While the pace of bankruptcy filings by energy producers may be slowing, some fairly large companies in their ranks remain at risk of having to seek court protection from creditors, according to a report by the law firm Haynes & Boone.

Oil is trading at about $70 a barrel after plunging to below $30 in 2016 from more than $100 in 2014, a drop that pushed dozens of energy companies to file for bankruptcy to shed billions of dollars of debt.

