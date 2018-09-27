FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 1:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Borrowing base survey signals more credit for energy producers

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The recovery in oil prices is pointing to increased credit availability for U.S. energy producers and further declines in the number that will file for bankruptcy protection from their creditors, according to the Haynes & Boone law firm.

“Borrowing bases” of energy producers pegged to projections by lenders of the value of oil and gas reserves shed light on the financial state of the domestic energy market, and the latest survey of more than 100 respondents on those bases signal a positive outlook for domestic energy producers, according a report Haynes & Boone released Wednesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2R0jCnr

