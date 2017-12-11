Moody's sees slow recovery continuing in 2018 for energy producers

Moody’s Investors Service sees oil prices holding between $40 and $60 a barrel next year, fueling a slow rebound for energy companies from the worst price slump in a generation that pushed dozens of them into bankruptcy.

Steve Wood, Moody’s managing director for oil and gas, on Monday said if oil prices remain in the $50 to $60 per barrel range it will sustain exploration and production activity, although some companies will continue to seek bankruptcy protection.

