Moody's sees slow recovery continuing in 2018 for energy producers
December 11, 2017 / 10:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Moody's sees slow recovery continuing in 2018 for energy producers

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Moody’s Investors Service sees oil prices holding between $40 and $60 a barrel next year, fueling a slow rebound for energy companies from the worst price slump in a generation that pushed dozens of them into bankruptcy.

Steve Wood, Moody’s managing director for oil and gas, on Monday said if oil prices remain in the $50 to $60 per barrel range it will sustain exploration and production activity, although some companies will continue to seek bankruptcy protection.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BB0zvu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
