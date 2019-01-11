Oil's recent slump may give rise to bankruptcy conditions - report

The financial stresses that drove more than 150 energy producers to file for bankruptcy in the aftermath of the 2014-2016 oil slump may be building again amid uncertainty over whether oil prices will recover from their recent sharp drop, according to the Haynes & Boone law firm.

A 40 percent drop in oil prices from October through December “may portend rougher times ahead” for exploration and production companies, according to Haynes & Boone’s latest report on bankruptcies of North American energy producers.

