January 11, 2019 / 9:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Oil's recent slump may give rise to bankruptcy conditions - report

Jim Christie

The financial stresses that drove more than 150 energy producers to file for bankruptcy in the aftermath of the 2014-2016 oil slump may be building again amid uncertainty over whether oil prices will recover from their recent sharp drop, according to the Haynes & Boone law firm.

A 40 percent drop in oil prices from October through December “may portend rougher times ahead” for exploration and production companies, according to Haynes & Boone’s latest report on bankruptcies of North American energy producers.

