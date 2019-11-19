Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: EP Energy sees approval of Ch. 11 bankruptcy plan in February

Jim Christie

By Jim Christie Oil and natural gas producer EP Energy Corp said in court papers on Tuesday it aims put its plan to slash $3.3 billion in debt to a vote of stakeholders in January and have the proposal approved by the judge overseeing its bankruptcy in February.

EP in the papers filed by its lawyers at Weil Gotshal & Manges in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston said the plan also provides for a “significant” investment to help with emerging from bankruptcy.

