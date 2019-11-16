U.S. wants enviro assurances on oil well leases from bankrupt EP Energy

The U.S. government on Friday objected to EP Energy Corp’s motion for an order to obtain up to $314.7 million in financing to support its bankruptcy reorganization, saying terms for the loan need to make clear that the energy producer will comply with its environmental obligations.

The government in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston said it is not opposed to EP’s proposed debtor-in-possession financing, but the Interior Department needs assurances the company will meet its obligations for decommissioning wells on onshore and offshore federal leases.

