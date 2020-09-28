Bankruptcy software company Epiq must face trial over Chapter 7 business sale

A New York state judge has rejected bankruptcy software company Epiq Systems’ efforts to dismiss breach of contract claims brought by MUFG Union Bank, which says Epiq’s sale of its Chapter 7 trustee software to another bank violated its joint services agreement with the bank.

Justice Barry Ostrager on Friday ruled that Epiq, represented by Weil Gotshal & Manges, will have to face a jury trial on Oct. 26 so more evidence can be presented surrounding the bank’s claims stemming from Epiq’s sale of the software business to Axos Bank. MUFG alleges that the sale effectively allowed Axos to sweep up the Chapter 7 business that MUFG was bringing in through its relationship with Epiq.

