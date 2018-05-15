EV Energy contests call for examiner on eve of Ch. 11 plan hearing

Oil and natural gas producer EV Energy LP said on Monday that a bid by a handful of its public equity holders to get an examiner appointed in its bankruptcy is simply a last-minute effort to stall confirmation of its restructuring plan.

“There is no information that an examiner would uncover that would advance resolution of the valuation dispute between the debtors and the equity holders,” EV Energy said in court papers filed a day before a hearing to consider confirmation of its Chapter 11 plan.

