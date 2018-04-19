FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 12:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bankrupt EV Energy's lawyer beats back calls for equity committee

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Calls to appoint an equity committee for EV Energy Partners LP have no merit and assertions made to argue for one are “flat-out untrue,” a lawyer for the master limited partnership said in a letter to the judge overseeing its bankruptcy.

In a letter to U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi in Wilmington, Delaware, filed on Tuesday, Brad Weiland of Kirkland & Ellis said assertions by two of EV’s public unit holders in letters urging the judge to create a committee for the company’s public unit holders to represent them in the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy are “categorically and demonstrably inaccurate.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HLGeUC

