EV Energy to file for bankruptcy to swap debt for equity

Master limited partnership EV Energy Partners said on Wednesday it has notched a restructuring agreement with its noteholders that will allow it to shed more than $343 million in debt by filing for Chapter 11 protection.

The filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware on or before April 8 will include a reorganization plan that EV began putting to stakeholders on Wednesday, asking them to vote on a proposed debt-for-equity swap, the upstream producer said in a statement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HDBKxW