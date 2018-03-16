FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2018 / 2:05 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

EV Energy to file for bankruptcy to swap debt for equity

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Master limited partnership EV Energy Partners said on Wednesday it has notched a restructuring agreement with its noteholders that will allow it to shed more than $343 million in debt by filing for Chapter 11 protection.

The filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware on or before April 8 will include a reorganization plan that EV began putting to stakeholders on Wednesday, asking them to vote on a proposed debt-for-equity swap, the upstream producer said in a statement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HDBKxW

