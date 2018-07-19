FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 9:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bankrupt energy producer Exco and stakeholders agree on mediation

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Just days after warning its bankruptcy could run into next year, energy producer Exco Resources Inc said on Wednesday it reached an agreement with key stakeholders to enter into mediation to help resolve key issues in its case.

Exco in court papers proposed that Chief Judge David Jones of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas be appointed to oversee mediation. It would start on August 6, according to the papers calling for a court order locking in his appointment on an emergency basis.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uBbpwh

