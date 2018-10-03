Bankrupt Exco Resources settles well project dispute for $22.5 mln

The judge overseeing the bankruptcy of Exco Resources Inc on Monday approved a deal by which the energy producer will pay a business partner $22.5 million to settle a dispute over a stalled Louisiana gas well development project.

The settlement order endorsed by Judge Marvin Isgur of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston also provides for Exco to resume work at the development site to complete four wells and for plans for bringing three additional wells online.

