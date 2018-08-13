Bankrupt Exco says limited pipeline capacity complicates transfer of wells

Bankrupt energy producer Exco Resources Inc is seeking to block its partner in a stalled gas well development from moving forward with the project, saying downstream pipelines cannot currently handle the added capacity.

BG US Production Co LLC, which co-owns the Donner Wells project in De Soto Parish, Louisiana, with Exco, said last month it wants to lift the latter’s bankruptcy stay to enforce a joint-operating agreement in order to finish the project.

