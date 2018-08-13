FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 10:59 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Bankrupt Exco says limited pipeline capacity complicates transfer of wells

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt energy producer Exco Resources Inc is seeking to block its partner in a stalled gas well development from moving forward with the project, saying downstream pipelines cannot currently handle the added capacity.

BG US Production Co LLC, which co-owns the Donner Wells project in De Soto Parish, Louisiana, with Exco, said last month it wants to lift the latter’s bankruptcy stay to enforce a joint-operating agreement in order to finish the project.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2w8jdFX

