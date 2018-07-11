FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 11, 2018 / 11:16 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Bankrupt Exco seeks extension of bonuses after 7 pct of staff quits

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Energy producer Exco Resources Inc on Wednesday sought court approval to extend a bonus program for more than 100 employees at a cost of $725,000 per quarter, arguing the payouts were needed to prevent further staff attrition while a resolution of its bankruptcy remained “months away.”

Exco, which counts U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross among its major shareholders, in papers filed in Bankruptcy Court in Houston said about 7 percent of its work force quit since it filed for bankruptcy in January and it needed to stanch further losses.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NFNIuG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.