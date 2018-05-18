FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 9:13 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bankruptcy watchdog opposes energy producer Exco's bonus plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt Exco Resources Inc should not be allowed to pay up to $3.8 million in incentive bonuses to top executives because the performance targets are not challenging, according to the U.S. government’s bankruptcy watchdog.

The U.S. trustee in court papers filed on Thursday also argued for an order denying Exco’s key employee incentive plan, or KEIP, because there is no connection between the duties of the executives and how they would meet performance targets pegged to production volumes, controlling general and operating expenses and well development costs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IxMIG4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
