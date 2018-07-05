FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018

Business partner seeks stay relief in Exco bankruptcy to finish wells

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A co-owner with Exco Resources Inc of a stalled well development in Louisiana is offering to complete the project and to turn it over to the bankrupt energy producer.

In court papers filed on Tuesday, BG US Production Co LLC said work on the project’s four wells had been on hold for over a year and that it wanted the stay lifted in Exco’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy so it can complete the job and bring the wells online.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tXTkIu

