Energy producer Exco sees light at the end of bankruptcy tunnel

Energy producer Exco Resources Inc said on Thursday it expects to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the coming weeks after more than a year of wrangling with creditors over its plans for reorganizing and with more than a $1.1 billion in debt removed from its books.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur in Houston on Tuesday signed Exco’s third reorganization plan, paving the way for the company to wrap up the Chapter 11 proceedings it launched in January 2018 with nearly $1.4 billion in debt in the aftermath of slumping commodity prices.

