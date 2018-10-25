Exco, BHP Billiton units settle bankruptcy dispute

Bankrupt energy producer Exco Resources Inc has agreed to allow $4.5 million in general unsecured claims by units of BHP Billiton Ltd in exchange for ending a dispute over production proceeds and not objecting to a plan of reorganization.

The BHP units earlier this month filed an adversary proceeding complaint against Exco in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy seeking $9.3 million they argued they were owed from land they leased to the energy producer to drill.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qaWO88