October 25, 2018 / 9:35 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Exco, BHP Billiton units settle bankruptcy dispute

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt energy producer Exco Resources Inc has agreed to allow $4.5 million in general unsecured claims by units of BHP Billiton Ltd in exchange for ending a dispute over production proceeds and not objecting to a plan of reorganization.

The BHP units earlier this month filed an adversary proceeding complaint against Exco in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy seeking $9.3 million they argued they were owed from land they leased to the energy producer to drill.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qaWO88

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
