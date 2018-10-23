Exco says 'divisional merger' a shield from midstream operator's claims

Bankrupt energy producer Exco Resources Inc said on Monday it was entitled to shed some $237 million in claims by midstream operator Enterprise Products Partners over contracts transferred to and then terminated by a new company formed in a so-called divisional merger.

Exco in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston called for summary judgment in its favor in the claims dispute, arguing a company it spun off, Raider Marketing GP, took ownership of the contracts with Enterprise in a 2016 divisional merger and had the right to terminate them.

