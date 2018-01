A $250 million loan bankrupt Exco Resources Inc has lined up from two major debt holders should be rejected, an investment adviser holding about 30 percent of the oil and gas producer’s unsecured notes argued in court papers filed on Wednesday.

The papers came two days after the Chapter 11 filing by Dallas-based Exco, which counts among its shareholders the firm founded by U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

