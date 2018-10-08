Midstream operator aims to take Exco's 'divisional merger' to trial

Enterprise Products Partners LP is seeking to keep a $237 million lawsuit against bankrupt energy producer Exco Resources Inc going in state court, arguing the case will help develop Texas law on so-called divisional mergers.

Enterprise sued Exco in September 2016, claiming Exco’s split into two companies a month earlier was a ploy to escape contractual obligations. Enterprise had provided marketing and transport services for Exco gas.

