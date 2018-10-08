FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2018 / 11:40 PM / in 25 minutes

Midstream operator aims to take Exco's 'divisional merger' to trial

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Enterprise Products Partners LP is seeking to keep a $237 million lawsuit against bankrupt energy producer Exco Resources Inc going in state court, arguing the case will help develop Texas law on so-called divisional mergers.

Enterprise sued Exco in September 2016, claiming Exco’s split into two companies a month earlier was a ploy to escape contractual obligations. Enterprise had provided marketing and transport services for Exco gas.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QE6nI8

