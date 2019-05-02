Bankruptcy judge backs Exide in claims fight with regulator

The judge who oversaw the bankruptcy of Exide Technologies knocked down a California regulator’s bid to press $80 million in claims against the battery maker, saying in an opinion the agency missed the deadline for lodging them.

Judge Kevin Carey of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware held on Tuesday there was no compelling reason for him to allow the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) to pursue claims it filed against Exide after the claims deadline in the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

