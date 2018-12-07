Westlaw News
December 7, 2018 / 10:21 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Bankrupt Fairway Energy looking for buyer, plans 'prompt' sale

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Midstream oil storage company Fairway Energy LP sought court approval on Thursday to prepare for selling itself to the highest bidder after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late last month following a failed campaign to find new financing.

Fairway in a motion arguing for its bidding procedures in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said a “reasonably prompt and open sale” is its best option for maximizing recoveries for stakeholders.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QiL6I5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.