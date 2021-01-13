Ferrellgas, aiming for speedy bankruptcy exit, meets pushback from rail services company

Ferrellgas Partners LP may face opposition in its bankruptcy from a rail services company that says the proposed reorganization plan does not adequately account for more than $100 million in claims that it asserts.

A lawyer for Eddystone Rail Co, Jeffrey Reisner of Steptoe & Johnson, questioned the Overland Park, Kansas-based propane distributor’s plan and financial history during a remote hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath on Tuesday afternoon. The hearing was the first for Ferrellgas since it filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware on Monday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/39lXDRS