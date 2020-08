Offshore oil producer Fieldwood Energy has filed its second Chapter 11 case since 2018, with $100 million in bankruptcy financing provided by existing lenders.

The company, which filed Monday night in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston, is turning to lawyers at Weil Gotshal & Manges as it did two years ago.

