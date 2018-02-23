Bankrupt Fieldwood seeks court OK to get asset buys in motion

Fieldwood Energy LLC on Wednesday sought court approval to provide a deposit to acquire deepwater assets in the Gulf of Mexico from another oil and gas producer in a push to transform itself while in Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Houston-based Fieldwood filed for bankruptcy protection last week to cut roughly $1.6 billion from its debt load while working on a deal to buy Noble Energy Inc’s deepwater assets in the Gulf of Mexico.

