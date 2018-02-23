FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 1:19 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Bankrupt Fieldwood seeks court OK to get asset buys in motion

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Fieldwood Energy LLC on Wednesday sought court approval to provide a deposit to acquire deepwater assets in the Gulf of Mexico from another oil and gas producer in a push to transform itself while in Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Houston-based Fieldwood filed for bankruptcy protection last week to cut roughly $1.6 billion from its debt load while working on a deal to buy Noble Energy Inc’s deepwater assets in the Gulf of Mexico.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GFvs0d

