IN BRIEF: Fieldwood Energy approved to solicit creditor votes on reorg plan

Offshore oil producer Fieldwood Energy has secured court approval to begin soliciting creditor votes for its proposed reorganization plan, which it hopes will allow it to wrap up its second bankruptcy since 2018 by this summer.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur in Houston signed off on the disclosure materials that will be sent to creditors during a virtual hearing on Wednesday afternoon. Fieldwood, represented by Weil Gotshal & Manges, filed for bankruptcy in August with $1.8 billion in funded debt, just two years after emerging from its prior Chapter 11 case. The company, which operates in the Gulf of Mexico, blamed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on oil prices for its financial troubles.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3uS7eJm