Bankrupt FirstEnergy nuclear unit settles fight over uranium supply deal

A bankrupt nuclear power subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp said on Thursday that it had settled a dispute with Itochu International Inc over a purchase contract for uranium.

According to the filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Ohio, the settlement stemmed from a December 2015 deal by which FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co agreed to buy from Itochu International 400,000 pounds of triuranium octoxide, half for delivery last year and the other half for delivery next year.

