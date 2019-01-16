FirstEnergy Solutions wins fight over forward contract merchant status

A manufacturer of automotive parts violated the stay in the bankruptcy of power producer FirstEnergy Solutions Corp by terminating an electricity supply agreement, a judge said in an opinion released on Tuesday.

Judge Alan Koschik of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Ohio rejected Meadville Forging Co LP’s argument that it could terminate the agreement under bankruptcy safe harbor provisions for forward contract merchants.

