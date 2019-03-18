FirstEnergy subsidiaries say Ch. 11 disclosures address retiring power plants

Bankrupt subsidiaries of utility FirstEnergy Corp said in a filing on Sunday that they are meeting environmental remediation obligations relating to the closure of power plants and have resources to continue doing so after a reorganization plan is approved.

First Energy Corp’s FirstEnergy Solutions, FirstEnergy Generation FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co filed for Chapter 11 protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Ohio last March and their cases are being jointly administered.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2UHNcj7