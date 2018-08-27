FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 9:19 PM / Updated an hour ago

FirstEnergy unveils $1 bln settlement as cornerstone for bankruptcy exit

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -

Power supplier FirstEnergy Solutions Corp has filed court papers outlining a deal for its parent company and affiliates not involved in its bankruptcy to contribute more than $1 billion of value to its estate.

The settlement between creditors of First Energy Solutions and its parent, utility FirstEnergy Corp, marks a “critical milestone” and establishes the “cornerstone” for a reorganization plan, the former said in papers filed on Sunday seeking approval of the deal in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PGa6VP

