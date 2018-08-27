FirstEnergy unveils $1 bln settlement as cornerstone for bankruptcy exit

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -

Power supplier FirstEnergy Solutions Corp has filed court papers outlining a deal for its parent company and affiliates not involved in its bankruptcy to contribute more than $1 billion of value to its estate.

The settlement between creditors of First Energy Solutions and its parent, utility FirstEnergy Corp, marks a “critical milestone” and establishes the “cornerstone” for a reorganization plan, the former said in papers filed on Sunday seeking approval of the deal in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

