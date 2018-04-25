FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 12:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bankrupt FirstEnergy unit's creditors want role in FERC dispute

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

FirstEnergy Solutions Corp’s unsecured creditors on Tuesday sought to join a lawsuit seeking to block regulators from forcing the bankrupt energy supplier to honor contracts that will cost it hundreds of millions of dollars.

The official committee of unsecured creditors in a motion said it supports the adversary proceeding complaint filed by debtor FirstEnergy Solutions, a subsidiary of utility FirstEnergy Corp, and wants to intervene to ensure there is a “zealous advocate” for committee members.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HZVwF2

