Bankrupt FirstEnergy unit's creditors want role in FERC dispute

FirstEnergy Solutions Corp’s unsecured creditors on Tuesday sought to join a lawsuit seeking to block regulators from forcing the bankrupt energy supplier to honor contracts that will cost it hundreds of millions of dollars.

The official committee of unsecured creditors in a motion said it supports the adversary proceeding complaint filed by debtor FirstEnergy Solutions, a subsidiary of utility FirstEnergy Corp, and wants to intervene to ensure there is a “zealous advocate” for committee members.

