FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 24, 2018 / 9:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

FirstEnergy wants more time for Ch. 11 plan as reorg talks get going

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Electricity supplier FirstEnergy Solutions Corp is seeking a court order giving it an additional 120 days to file a reorganization plan to emerge from bankruptcy, saying negotiations with stakeholders are in the “early stages” following a key settlement with its parent company that promises more than $1 billion to its estate.

FirstEnergy Solutions generates electricity at nuclear power plants in Ohio and Pennsylvania as well as coal, gas and windpower plants. It filed for Chapter 11 in March amid stiff competition from rivals producing power with cheap and abundant natural gas from the boom in hydraulic fracturing.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AqEZrz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.