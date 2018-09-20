FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 9:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Regulators question $1 bln deal for FirstEnergy bankruptcy exit

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Federal and state regulators are planning on filing claims against FirstEnergy Solutions Corp, seeking guarantees the bankrupt power supplier will meet obligations arising from coal ash, groundwater contamination and decommissioning nuclear plants.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and environmental regulators for Ohio and Pennsylvania stated their plans in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Akron, Ohio, on Wednesday. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NS4ABB

