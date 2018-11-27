Unions and bankrupt FirstEnergy Solutions battle over retention plan

Bankrupt electricity provider FirstEnergy Solutions Corp unfairly excluded unionized nuclear reactor operators from a revised retention plan that offers $50,000 bonuses to their non-union counterparts, utility and electrical workers unions said in court papers filed on Monday.

Locals for the Utility Workers Union of America and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers called on the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Ohio to reject the company’s plan as an improper means of forcing “punitive” concessions from labor.

